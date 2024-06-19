Pedestrian hit on Route 3 in Chelmsford

A crash Tuesday night on Route 3 in Chelmsford left a pedestrian seriously injured, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said.

The incident impacted traffic, with the highway being closed in the southbound direction. Drivers are being directed to Route 129.

MassDOT said the crash caused serious injuries, but did not give any more details.

No further information was immediately available.