Pedestrian Hurt During Overnight Crash in Boston

It happened by the intersection of Seaver Street and Walnut Ave.

By Matt Fortin

A pedestrian had to be taken to the hospital overnight after a crash near the Roxbury and Jamaica Plain line in Boston, according to police.

The call for the pedestrian crash came in just before 10 p.m., according to Boston police. It happened by the intersection of Seaver Street and Walnut Ave.

Boston EMS confirmed that one person was transported to the hospital.

Police were seen in the area apparently investigating the incident.

Authorities have not released additional information about the pedestrian's condition or what led up to the crash.

