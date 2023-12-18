Pedestrian hurt in hit-and-run crash in Boston

A pedestrian was hurt after being hit by a car in Boston's Charlestown neighborhood early Monday morning, according to authorities.

The incident happened just after 3 a.m. on Alford and Dexter streets.

Traffic Advisory: Due to a police investigation into a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle at Alford and Dexter Streets in Charlestown traffic will be impacted. Currently traffic outbound is being diverted. BPD urging motorists to seek an alternative route. — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) December 18, 2023

Boston police said the car then fled the scene and that the victim's condition is life threatening.

Traffic in that area, police said, is impacted and being diverted. Drivers are being urged to take alternative routes.

This story is developing and will be updated once more information becomes available.