Pedestrian hurt in hit-and-run crash in Boston

A pedestrian was hurt after being hit by a car in Boston's Charlestown neighborhood early Monday morning, according to authorities.
The incident happened just after 3 a.m. on Alford and Dexter streets.
Boston police said the car then fled the scene and that the victim's condition is life threatening.
Traffic in that area, police said, is impacted and being diverted. Drivers are being urged to take alternative routes.
This story is developing and will be updated once more information becomes available.