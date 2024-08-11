Worcester

Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by car in Worcester

Worcester police say the incident happened around 12:26 a.m. Sunday on Greenwood Street

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

File photo of a Worcester Police cruiser
NECN

A woman was critically injured overnight after she was struck by a vehicle in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Worcester police say they were called around 12:26 a.m. Sunday for a pedestrian hit on Greenwood Street.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Responding officers found a Worcester woman with serious injuries. She was taken to a local hospital where she is in critical condition, police said.

The driver remained at the scene, according to police.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Charges have not been filed at this time.

This article tagged under:

Worcester
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us