Pedestrian Injured in Hit-And-Run Crash in Methuen; Driver has Been Identified

Methuen police is investigating a hit-and-run incident in Methuen, Massachusetts where a pedestrian was injured early Saturday morning.

Police responded to a report of an injured pedestrian on Broadway near Blake Street at around 1:17 a.m.

Authorities identified the victim as a 65 year old man from Lawrence, who was found injured under a parked vehicle.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police say they have identified the vehicle and the driver and charges will be filed.

Cameras identified the vehicle as a black Ford Escape with a missing driver side rearview mirror, according to authorities. Police say they found the vehicle in Margin Street in Lawrence.

Methuen Police say the driver stopped the vehicle to check for damage and then drove away.

The incident is under investigation