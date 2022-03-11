Local

Pedestrian Injured in Roxbury Hit-and-Run After Fight, Boston Police Say

Boston Police responding to a fight behind a restaurant found a person had been hit by a vehicle near the intersection of Tremont Street and Hammond Street

By Eli Rosenberg

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle after a fight in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood, and the driver fled the scene, police said Friday night.

The crash happened shortly after 10 p.m. at the intersection of Tremont Street and Hammond Street. The victim was taken to a hospital and is in critical condition.

Police said they were initially dispatched to the scene of a fight behind a restaurant.

Investigators are working to determine whether the driver was involved in the fight, police said.

The driver, who is believed to have fled toward Brighton, is still being sought.

No further information was immediately available.

