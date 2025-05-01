Pedestrian killed after being struck by pickup truck on NH highway

A woman is dead after she was struck by a pickup truck on a New Hampshire highway early Thursday morning.

State police said they received reports of a pedestrian who had been struck on the southbound side of the F.E. Everett Turnpike in Nashua, just over the Massachusetts border, around 3 a.m. Thursday.

Troopers and Nashua police officers responded to the scene and found an adult female pedestrian who had suffered fatal injuries as a result of being struck by a vehicle. The woman's name has not been released pending notification of family.

The involved driver of a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was found stopped in the breakdown and remained at the scene.

The southbound travel lanes were closed for several hours while an investigation was conducted. Troopers were assisted at the scene by Nashua police and fire.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed it or who has information that may assist in the investigation is asked to contact Trooper Brian Knell at 603-223-8490 or Brian.D.Knell@dos.nh.gov.