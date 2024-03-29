Chelsea

Pedestrian killed in Chelsea crash

Police in Chelsea, Massachusetts, say a woman was killed in a crash on Second Street Friday evening

A woman was killed in a pedestrian crash Friday evening in Chelsea, Massachusetts.

Police in Chelsea say the crash occurred on Second Street. Officers responded around 7:15 p.m.

Officers provided aid to the woman, who police say succumbed to her injuries.

The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The crash is under investigation by the Chelsea Police Department and the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.

This article tagged under:

ChelseaMassachusetts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us