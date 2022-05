A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Brockton, Massachusetts, on Wednesday morning.

Massachusetts State Police and Brockton police are at the scene of the fatal crash at Ash and West Chestnut streets, the Plymouth District Attorney's Office said.

@MassStatePolice @BrocktonPolice on scene of pedestrian fatal at West Chestnut and Ash Streets in Brockton. Investigation is ongoing. — DA Tim Cruz (@PlymouthCtyDAO) May 18, 2022

No further information was immediately available.