Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on I-95 in Greenwich, Conn.

A pedestrian who was struck during a hit-and-run on Interstate 95 in Greenwich early Sunday morning has died and state police are looking for the vehicle that may have been involved.

Troopers responded to I-95 South near exit 3 around 4:30 a.m. for a report of a hazardously disabled vehicle. While they were responding, it was reported that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle in the road.

Investigators said the pedestrian was standing in the left lane when a vehicle approached him, hit him and continued southbound to evade the scene.

The pedestrian, later identified as 30-year-old Cristhian Eduardo Carvajal Saldana, of New York, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said the vehicle involved in the collision sustained minor damage including a detached driver side mirror housing, a detached front driver side bumper component and a detached front driver side wheel trim. State police believe the vehicle is a gray or silver Ford Transit Van from 2015 to 2018.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Daniel Sottini #361 via email here.