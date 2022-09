A car hit somebody walking in a parking lot in Cambridge Thursday night, leaving the person with serious injuries, according to police.

It happened near State Street and Massachusetts Avenue, and prompted heavy police activity Thursday.

Police said that the pedestrian who was struck by the car has life-threatening injuries after the incident.

Police & @CambridgeMAFire are on scene of an active crash investigation in a parking lot near State St. and Mass Ave.



Sadly, a pedestrian was struck in the parking lot and has sustained life-threatening injuries.



The area is contained, but traffic may be delayed in the area. pic.twitter.com/9YZ4JLCKJd — Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) September 2, 2022

Cambridge police have not released any more information, and say they will provide an update as the investigation progresses.