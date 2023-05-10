Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Brockton

Pedestrian Seriously Hurt During Crash in Brockton

The 42-year-old man was taken to a hospital after the crash on Tuesday night

By Matt Fortin

A man was seriously hurt after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday night in Brockton, Massachusetts, according to police in the city.

The Brockton Fire Department and EMS responded to the crash shortly before 8 p.m., which happened on Ames Street near Intervale Street, police said.

The 42-year-old pedestrian was taken to a local hospital after being seriously hurt in the crash, police added.

Investigators with Brockton police called in Mass. State Police to assist in the investigation.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Additional details have not been released.

More Brockton News

Brockton Apr 28

Brockton Hospital Could Remain Closed Longer Than Expected Due to Scope of Fire Damage

Massachusetts Apr 16

2 People Critically Injured After Falling Into Brockton Brook

This article tagged under:

Brockton
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us