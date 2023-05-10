Pedestrian Seriously Hurt During Crash in Brockton

A man was seriously hurt after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday night in Brockton, Massachusetts, according to police in the city.

The Brockton Fire Department and EMS responded to the crash shortly before 8 p.m., which happened on Ames Street near Intervale Street, police said.

The 42-year-old pedestrian was taken to a local hospital after being seriously hurt in the crash, police added.

Investigators with Brockton police called in Mass. State Police to assist in the investigation.

Additional details have not been released.