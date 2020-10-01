Local

Pedestrian Seriously Hurt in Crash Near Boston Common, Public Garden

Footage from the scene showed a black pickup truck that appeared to have crashed into an entrance to the garden

Police and firefighters at the scene where a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle near Boston Common and Boston Public Garden
NBC10 Boston

A person was seriously hurt in some kind of accident at the intersection of Boston's Boylston and Charles streets Thursday, police said.

Boston police were called to the intersection, at the southern end of the street dividing the Boston Common and the Boston Public Garden, at 4:23 p.m., officials said.

The injured person was sent to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police. They didn't immediately provide more information.

Footage from the scene showed a black pickup truck behind police tape. It appeared to have crashed into an entrance to the garden.

