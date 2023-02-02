Local

car crash

Pedestrian Seriously Hurt in SUV Crash in Needham

The driver of the SUV, which hit a telephone pole, stayed on the scene and was cooperating with the investigation, police said

By Asher Klein

A damaged SUV at the scene of a crash in Needham, Massachusetts, that sent a pedestrian to the hospital on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023.
NBC10 Boston

A person was seriously hurt in an SUV crash in Needham, Massachusetts, Thursday, police said.

It wasn't immediately clear how the seriously injured person, who was on foot, was involved in the crash. They were rushed to Beth Israel Hospital, according to Needham police.

The crash on Great Plain Avenue near Rivard Road was reported about 10:55 a.m. The driver of the SUV, which hit a telephone pole, stayed on the scene and was cooperating with the investigation, police said.

The driver was taken to Newton-Wellesley Hospital to have minor injuries treated.

Images from the scene showed police examining a damaged telephone pole and a white SUV with a crumpled front end.

The investigation into what happened was continuing, with local police being assisted by county prosecutors and state police.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.

