Pedestrian critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in Boston

A pedestrian was critically injured when they were struck by a vehicle in front of Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston on Friday morning.

The crash occurred at Binney and Francis streets around 8:09 a.m. Photos from the scene showed multiple police vehicles and yellow crime scene tape surrounding the intersection.

Boston police said the victim's injuries are life threatening, their homicide and fatal reconstruction unit responded to the scene.

Traffic is shut down in the area and delays should be expected in the area of the hospital.