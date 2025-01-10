Boston

Pedestrian critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in Boston

Few details were immediately available

By Marc Fortier

A pedestrian was critically injured when they were struck by a vehicle in front of Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston on Friday morning.

The crash occurred at Binney and Francis streets around 8:09 a.m. Photos from the scene showed multiple police vehicles and yellow crime scene tape surrounding the intersection.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Boston police said the victim's injuries are life threatening, their homicide and fatal reconstruction unit responded to the scene.

Traffic is shut down in the area and delays should be expected in the area of the hospital.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

More Massachusetts stories

Karen Read 13 hours ago

Karen Read analysis: What latest hearings say about coming retrial

Massachusetts 45 mins ago

Good Samaritans help rescue woman trapped under her car in Lawrence

This article tagged under:

Boston
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us