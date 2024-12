A pedestrian is seriously injured after being struck by a car in Thompson on Sunday.

State police said the person was hit on Gawron Road.

Serious injuries were reported.

According to state police, LifeStar was called to the scene.

Authorities did not release any additional details about the collision.