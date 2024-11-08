Pedestrian seriously injured, dog killed after being struck by car in Mashpee

A pedestrian was seriously injured and the dog she was walking killed when they were hit by a car in front of a church in Mashpee, Massachusetts, on Friday morning.

Mashpee police said they responded, along with Mashpee fire, to a report of a car versus pedestrian crash around 7:21 a.m. on Job's Fishing Road. Arriving officers found a woman lying in the northbound travel lane with what they said were severe injuries. A dog the woman was walking died at the scene.

The driver of the car remained at the crash scene, police said.

Video from the scene showed a dark-colored Toyota at the side of the road near a crosswalk with signs of impact to the driver's side of the windshield and yellow police tape cordoning off the roadway in front of Christ the King Church.

A portion of the road was closed for several hours while police investigated the crash.

No further details were immediately available.