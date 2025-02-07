Pedestrian struck and injured by vehicle in Lynn

A pedestrian was struck and injured by a vehicle in Lynn, Massachusetts, on Friday morning.
Lynn police said the call came in around 6:30 a.m. for a reported pedestrian crash on North Common Street. Responding officers found a victim suffering from injuries. The extent of those injuries was not immediately known.
WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE
|
Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
Lynn police and Massachusetts State Police are on scene investigating the crash.
No further details were immediately released.
Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.