Massachusetts

Pedestrian struck and injured by vehicle in Lynn

The extent of the injuries was not immediately known

By Marc Fortier

A pedestrian was struck and injured by a vehicle in Lynn, Massachusetts, on Friday morning.

Lynn police said the call came in around 6:30 a.m. for a reported pedestrian crash on North Common Street. Responding officers found a victim suffering from injuries. The extent of those injuries was not immediately known.

Lynn police and Massachusetts State Police are on scene investigating the crash.

No further details were immediately released.

