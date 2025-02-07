Pedestrian struck and injured by vehicle in Lynn

A pedestrian was struck and injured by a vehicle in Lynn, Massachusetts, on Friday morning.

Lynn police said the call came in around 6:30 a.m. for a reported pedestrian crash on North Common Street. Responding officers found a victim suffering from injuries. The extent of those injuries was not immediately known.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Lynn police and Massachusetts State Police are on scene investigating the crash.

No further details were immediately released.