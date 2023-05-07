Local

Massachusetts

Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Car in North Andover

The victim's identity has not yet been released

By Marc Fortier

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a car in North Andover, Massachusetts, on Sunday, the Essex County District Attorney’s Office said.

The pedestrian was walking on a sidewalk along Massachusetts Avenue near Route 125 when the pedestrian was struck by a Honda Civic about 1:30 p.m.

The pedestrian was transported to Lawrence General Hospital, where they were pronounced dead. The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The driver remained at the scene. No charges have been filed or citations issued at this moment.

The incident remains under investigation by the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and detectives from the North Andover Police Department.

