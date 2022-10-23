Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Car on Route 93

Massachusetts State Police are investigating a fatal crash where a pedestrian was struck and killed by a car in Boston.

The pedestrian was attempting to cross Route 93 in the area of exit 15 from west to east, according to police.

Police say the victim was immediately impacted by an SUV in the left lane.

The driver immediately called 911 and is cooperating with the investigation, police say. No charges have been filed and the victim has not yet been identified.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The investigation of the crash is ongoing