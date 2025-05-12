New Hampshire

Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in NH, driver charged with DWI

Jason Fitzgerald is expected to be arraigned on Monday afternoon

By Marc Fortier

File photo of a police cruiser in Nashua, New Hampshire
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Nashua, New Hampshire, on Sunday morning, and police say the driver is facing a drunk driving charge.

Around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Nashua police said they responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on Kinsley Street.

The victim, a 58-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries. His name has not been released.

Officers on scene identified the driver of the vehicle as Jason Fitzgerald, who was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

As a result of their investigation into the crash, police detectives later arrested Fitzgerald and charged him with aggravated driving while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury. He was held on preventative detention and scheduled to be arraigned Monday at 1 p.m. in Nashua District Court.

No further details were released.

