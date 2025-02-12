Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle while crossing street in Bellingham

A 57-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle while attempting to cross the street on Tuesday night in Bellingham, Massachusetts.

Bellingham police said they responded to a motor vehicle crash on North Main Street at 9:42 p.m. Tuesday. Their initial investigation determined that the victim, identified as Craig Spencer, of Bellingham, was hit by a vehicle while attempting to cross North Main Street.

The first officer at the scene attempted life-saving measures, and was later assisted by other officers and paramedics with the Bellingham Fire Department. Spencer was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital and eventually flown by medical helicopter to a trauma center, where he later died.

The driver of the vehicle, a 21-year-old woman from Bellingham, remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The crash remains under investigation, but police said Spencer stepped into oncoming traffic and there is no indication that the driver was under the influence or driving at an excessive rate of speed.