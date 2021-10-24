Pedestrian Struck By Car in Natick

A person was taken to a Boston hospital Sunday night after being hit by a car in Natick, Massachusetts, fire officials said.
Natick police and fire officials responded to the area of Stacy and West Central streets where they found a pedestrian who had been struck by a car shortly after 9 p.m.
The extent of the victim's injuries is not known at this time.
According to the Natick Fire Department, the driver stayed on scene.
Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
No other information was immediately available.