Pedestrian Struck By Car in Natick

A person was taken to a Boston hospital Sunday night after being hit by a car in Natick, Massachusetts, fire officials said.

Natick police and fire officials responded to the area of Stacy and West Central streets where they found a pedestrian who had been struck by a car shortly after 9 p.m.

The extent of the victim's injuries is not known at this time.

According to the Natick Fire Department, the driver stayed on scene.

No other information was immediately available.