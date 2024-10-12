Boston

Pedestrian struck by MBTA bus at Forest Hills Station in Boston

An investigation is underway after a man was struck by an MBTA bus outside of Forest Hills Station in Boston on Saturday.

The incident occurred shortly before noon at the bus station. The man was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities shut down part of Washington Street Saturday afternoon to investigate.

No additional information has been released.

