Boston

Child suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by vehicle in Hyde Park

Few details were immediately available

By Marc Fortier

First responders on scene after a pedestrian was struck by a school bus. The bus can be seen cordoned off by red police tape.
NBC10 Boston

A child was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after behind hit by a vehicle in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood on Monday afternoon.

Boston police said the incident occurred around 2:44 p.m. in the area of 107 Washington St. The child was taken to the hospital.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Police initially said a school bus struck a pedestrian, but later clarified, saying it is unclear if the child was hit by the bus, or if the victim was getting off the bus and was hit by another vehicle. 

Investigators did say the driver remained at the scene.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Boston EMS is on scene.

No further details were immediately available.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

More Boston stories

Boston 4 hours ago

Suffolk University student attacked near Boston Common; 5 suspects sought

Boston 16 hours ago

9 residents displaced by fire at Dorchester multi-family home

This article tagged under:

Boston
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us