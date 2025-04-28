Child suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by vehicle in Hyde Park

A child was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after behind hit by a vehicle in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood on Monday afternoon.

Boston police said the incident occurred around 2:44 p.m. in the area of 107 Washington St. The child was taken to the hospital.

Police initially said a school bus struck a pedestrian, but later clarified, saying it is unclear if the child was hit by the bus, or if the victim was getting off the bus and was hit by another vehicle.

Investigators did say the driver remained at the scene.

Boston EMS is on scene.

No further details were immediately available.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.