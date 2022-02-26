Pedestrian Struck By Snowplow in Tewksbury

A pedestrian was seriously injured Friday night when a snowplow struck them in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, police said.

Tewksbury police were called to Main Street around 9:15 p.m. for a report that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle. Officers learned the pedestrian had been walking along the side of the roadway when they were struck by a privately-owned snowplow.

The snowplow was not plowing at the time, police said.

The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital by ambulance before being transferred by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital for further treatment. There was no immediate update on the victim's condition.

Police did not identify the snowplow driver or say if they would file any charges.

A steady snow that started in the predawn hours Friday brought more than seven inches of snow to Tewksbury. The National Weather Service had issued a winter storm warning for most of New England, and governors across the region had urged residents to stay off the roads if possible, and asked drivers to slow down and keep a safe distance from plows if driving.

Friday night's incident remains under investigation by the Tewksbury Police Department, the Middlesex District Attorney's Office, and the Massachusetts State Police collision analysis and reconstruction section.

No other information was immediately available.

Snow fell across New England Friday, and temperatures are dropping overnight.