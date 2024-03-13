Pedestrian struck by SUV in Newburyport

A pedestrian is expected to survive after being struck by an SUV in Newburyport, Massachusetts, on Wednesday morning.

Newburyport police and fire said they responded to a report of a crash around 11:14 a.m. at the intersection of High and Marlboro streets.

When they arrived, police and fire officials they found an adult male pedestrian suffering from injuries that are not believed to be life threatening. He was taken by ambulance to Portsmouth Regional Hospital.

The driver of the 2009 Lexus SUV involved in the crash remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

The crash remains under investigation.