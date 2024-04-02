Boston

Cement truck hits pedestrian under I-93 overpass in Boston, police say

The incident took place about 10:11 a.m. near the intersection of Frontage Road and West 4th Street, Massachusetts State Police said

By Marc Fortier and Asher Klein

A truck underneath I-93 in South Boston on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, at the scene of an accident involving a pedestrian.
NBC10 Boston

A cement truck hit a pedestrian on a street under Interstate 93 in South Boston on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

It wasn't immediately clear if the pedestrian was hurt or how badly.

The incident took place about 10:11 a.m. near the intersection of Frontage Road and West 4th Street, Massachusetts State Police said. The location is underneath an elevated section of I-93 just south of downtown Boston.

The ramp to Albany Street was closed during the investigation, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.

More Boston news

red sox 1 hour ago

Former Red Sox executive Larry Lucchino has died, team says

EAST BOSTON 6 hours ago

1 dead, child injured in massive fire in East Boston

This article tagged under:

BostonMassachusetts State PoliceI-93truck crash
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us