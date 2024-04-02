Cement truck hits pedestrian under I-93 overpass in Boston, police say

A cement truck hit a pedestrian on a street under Interstate 93 in South Boston on Tuesday morning, authorities said.
It wasn't immediately clear if the pedestrian was hurt or how badly.
The incident took place about 10:11 a.m. near the intersection of Frontage Road and West 4th Street, Massachusetts State Police said. The location is underneath an elevated section of I-93 just south of downtown Boston.
The ramp to Albany Street was closed during the investigation, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.
This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.