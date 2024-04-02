Cement truck hits pedestrian under I-93 overpass in Boston, police say

A cement truck hit a pedestrian on a street under Interstate 93 in South Boston on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

It wasn't immediately clear if the pedestrian was hurt or how badly.

The incident took place about 10:11 a.m. near the intersection of Frontage Road and West 4th Street, Massachusetts State Police said. The location is underneath an elevated section of I-93 just south of downtown Boston.

The ramp to Albany Street was closed during the investigation, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

At 10:11 AM Troopers responded to a crash involving a cement truck and a pedestrian at Frontage Road at West 4th St. in South Boston. Patrols, detectives, and our collision reconstruction, crime scene, and commercial vehicle enforcement units are on scene. Updates to follow. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) April 2, 2024

Crash with pedestrian in #Boston on Frontage Rd-NB at West Fourth Street, Pedestrian struck. The ramp to Albany Street is closed. Seek alternate route in the area. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) April 2, 2024

This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.