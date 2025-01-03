Boston

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Boston

One person was taken to an area hospital

By Marc Fortier

A vehicle struck a pedestrian and a building in Boston on Friday afternoon.

Boston police said they responded to the area of Summer and Kingston streets shortly before 2 p.m. for a report of a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian. They said the vehicle also struck a building in the area.

One person was taken to an area hospital, but it was not immediately clear if it was the pedestrian or the driver of the vehicle.

The incident remains under investigation.

Aerial video from the scene showed an SUV against the corner of a building, with yellow police tape surrounding the area.

