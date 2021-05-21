Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle in Westwood

A pedestrian was flown to the hospital Friday morning after he was struck by a vehicle in Westwood, Massachusetts, police said.
Authorities said the man was struck around 8 a.m. on Clapboardtree Street.
The man was taken by helicopter to a local hospital.
Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
The driver involved remained on the scene, police said.
The incident remains under investigation.
There was no further information immediately available, including about the condition of the pedestrian.