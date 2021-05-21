Local

Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle in Westwood

The victim, a man, was taken by helicopter to a local hospital

A pedestrian was flown to the hospital Friday morning after he was struck by a vehicle in Westwood, Massachusetts, police said.

Authorities said the man was struck around 8 a.m. on Clapboardtree Street.

The man was taken by helicopter to a local hospital.

The driver involved remained on the scene, police said.

The incident remains under investigation.

There was no further information immediately available, including about the condition of the pedestrian.

