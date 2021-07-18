Local

Victim Identified in Fatal Hit-and-Run in Weymouth, Mass.

Police are searching for the driver

By Staff and wire reports

Police siren lights
wsfurlan/Getty Images

A pedestrian died after she was struck by a vehicle that didn’t stop, police in Weymouth, Massachusetts said.

Police said the 61-year-old woman, Xuan D. Vo, of Weymouth, was struck near an intersection early Saturday.

An officer on patrol saw her on the sidewalk at about 2:45 a.m. and immediately attempted lifesaving efforts, but was not successful.

Police are searching for the driver. The Weymouth Police Department is investigating the incident, along with the Norfolk County District Attorney's office motor vehicle homicide unit.

