Pedestrian Struck in Boston's Hyde Park Neighborhood

A pedestrian was hit late Wednesday night in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Boston, according to the city's police department.
The incident happened before 11 p.m., near the corner of Hyde Park Avenue and Westminster Street.
The area was taped off, and police were seen investigating. A car with a smashed up windshield was also seen in the area.
The severity of the pedestrian's injuries was not specified by authorities.
