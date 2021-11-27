Local

Waltham

Pedestrian Struck in Waltham

The Waltham Fire Department said the pedestrian crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Main and Lexington streets

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Saturday night in Waltham, Massachusetts.

The Waltham Fire Department said it received a call around 7:30 p.m. for a pedestrian crash in the area of Main and Lexington streets.

Fire officials confirmed a victim was taken to a local area hospital but would not comment on the extent of the person's injuries.

The fire department also would not confirm whether or not the driver stayed on scene.

Waltham police declined to comment when reached Saturday night.

No other information was immediately available.

