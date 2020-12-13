Local

Pedestrian Struck, Killed on Route 125 in North Andover

North Andover police say a 63-year-old woman driving a Nissan Rogue hit the man, 64, in the area of 531 Chickering Road.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A pedestrian was killed Sunday when he was hit by an SUV on Route 125 in North Andover, Massachusetts, police said.

The North Andover Police Department received numerous 911 calls just after 5:30 p.m. reporting a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle in the area of 531 Chickering Road.

First responders attempted to treat the victim for his injuries but he did not survive and was pronounced dead on scene.

The victim has been identified as a 64-year-old man from North Andover. His name is not being released at this time.

Police say a 63-year-old woman driving a Nissan Rogue hit the man. She remained on scene, but her name is not being released at this time and police have not said if she will face any charges.

A portion of Route 125 will be closed following the fatal incident to allow officers to investigate.

State and local police, along with the Essex County District Attorney's Office, are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer William Enright at 978-683-3168.

