Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by van on I-293 in NH

The man's name has not been released

By Marc Fortier

A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries when he was struck by a van on Interstate 293 in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Wednesday morning.

State police said they received multiple reports around 6 a.m. Wednesday of a person who had been hit by a vehicle on I-293 north in Manchester. Troopers responded and found a man with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

His name has not been released pending notification of family members.

Preliminary investigation indicates the man entered the travel portion of the highway for unknown reasons and was struck by a Ford E-350 SD work van, state police said. The driver of the van remained on the scene and is cooperating with police.


Lane closures impacted northbound traffic for about two hours. All lanes reopened by 8:20 a.m.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed it or has additional information is asked to contact Trooper Thomas Skafidas at 603-227-2147 or Thomas.W.Skafidas@dos.nh.gov.

