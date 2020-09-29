Local

BOSTON

Pedestrian Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries After Being Hit by Vehicle in Boston

The accident occurred in Andrews Square shortly before 11 a.m.

By Marc Fortier

NBC10 Boston

A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Boston on Tuesday morning.

Boston police said the pedestrian was struck at Dorchester Avenue and Southampton Street in Andrews Square shortly before 11 a.m.

The victim's injuries are believed to be life-threatening, police said.

No further information was immediately available.

