brighton ave

Pedestrian Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries in Boston Hit-and-Run Crash

Boston police have not yet released a description of the vehicle involved.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBC Universal, Inc.

A pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday evening in Boston has life-threatening injuries, police say.

Boston police received a call for a hit-and-run crash around 7:30 p.m. in the area of 25 Brighton Ave.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. There was no update on his condition late Tuesday night.

Boston police have not yet released a description of the vehicle involved.

The crash remains under investigation.

