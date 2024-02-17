Brockton

Pedestrian suffers significant injuries after being hit by car in Brockton

According to authorities, a Chevy van going west on Oak Street struck a man in the road.

NBC10 Boston

A pedestrian was struck by a van in Brockton, Massachusetts on Friday night.

Brockton Police say they responded to the area of 150 Oak Street at around 9:35 p.m. to a report of a pedestrian accident.

The pedestrian was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Authorities say the man was then airlifted to Boston Medical Center for treatment.

The incident remains under investigation.

