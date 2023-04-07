Pedestrian Transported After Being Struck by Train in Brockton

A person was struck by an MBTA train in Brockton, Massachusetts, and rushed to the hospital early Friday morning.

Brockton Police responded to the call at the MBTA Campello Station on 30 Riverside Avenue at around 7:10 a.m.

EMS and Brockton Fire arrived at the scene and transported the victim to Good Samaritan Medical Center.

The investigation by MBTA Transit Police is ongoing.

No other details were immediately available.