Police shoot armed man at home in Pelham, NH, officials say; investigation underway

An investigation is underway after an officer allegedly shot an armed man overnight in Pelham, the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office announced Saturday morning.

The incident reportedly occurred after the Pelham Police Department received a 911 call and responded to a home on Nashua Road for the man who was said to be armed and in mental distress, officials said.

The man who was shot is receiving medical treatment for his injury, according to officials. He was alert and communicative when he was taken to the medical facility. His name has not been released, and there was no immediate update on his condition.

No law enforcement officers were physically injured during the incident, officials added, and there is no known threat to the public at this time.

The names of the officers involved in this incident are being withheld pending conclusion of formal interviews, per protocol.

The exact circumstances surrounding what happened are being actively investigated, officials said, and additional information will be released when it's available.