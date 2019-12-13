Local
Pelham Police Investigating Gas Station Pedestrian Crash

The man suffered minor injuries in the incident and declined medical assistance

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Surveillance footage shows the moment a 60-year-old man was injured when he was hit by a car in New Hampshire while exiting a gas station on Thursday.

Pelham police released the shocking video on Facebook and said the pedestrian crash happened at about 5:15 p.m. The victim was exiting a BP Gas Station on Bridge Street when a truck struck him, knocking him to the ground.

The man suffered minor injuries in the incident and declined medical assistance.

Authorities said the driver stopped and checked on the victim, but failed to provide him the required information or notify police. The vehicle involved is described as a “newer model black GMC Sierra 2500 Denali with Massachusetts plates.”

Anyone with information on the pedestrian crash is encouraged to contact Cp. Ryan Donovan at 603-635-2411.

