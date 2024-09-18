Massachusetts

Pembroke mourns teen with ‘big old smile' killed in Duxbury car crash

"My nickname for her was Tonka Truck because that girl, even though she was little, she was fierce and kind and she would plow through anything with a big old smile," a friend of Madison Straub's family said

By Oscar Margain

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Massachusetts community is mourning the loss of a beloved teenager who died days after crashing her car into a tree in a nearby town.

Loved ones remembered Madison Straub, a 17-year-old from Pembroke, as someone who would light up a room, work hard at her jobs and carry on with a big smile.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

"My nickname for her was Tonka Truck because that girl, even though she was little, she was fierce and kind and she would plow through anything with a big old smile," friend of the family Crystal Ross said.

Police have not yet said what caused the crash on Harrison Street in Duxbury Saturday night. Straub was flown to a hospital, where she died days later. School officials said she went to Silver Lake High School.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

Straub's family told NBC10 Boston that she was an organ donor, and that six people stood to receive organs, including her heart.

A candlelight vigil was planned for Straub Wednesday night at the baseball field where she worked one of her jobs, selling snacks.

John Mahoney, president of Pembroke Youth Baseball and Softball, said people were remembering Straub's big smile.

"Adults and kids that work there, they just wanted to be around her," he said.

More Pembroke news

Massachusetts Sep 17

Mass. teen dies days after crashing car into tree in Duxbury

Pembroke Jan 17

Pembroke schools won't ban advocacy symbols after heated public meeting

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsPembroke
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us