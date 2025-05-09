New Hampshire

Deaths of woman and child in Pembroke, NH being investigated as murder-suicide

Police were called to a home in Pembroke around 1 a.m. and found the woman and child with apparent gunshot wounds

By Thea DiGiammerino

The deaths of a woman and child found in Pembroke, New Hampshire, early Friday morning are being investigated as a possible murder-suicide, according to the state Attorney General's Office.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.

Pembroke police responded to the home around 1 a.m. when they received a 911 call. When they arrived, they met with the caller and discovered the woman and child suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, the AG said.

The child was taken to Concord Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The woman was pronounced on scene.

Authorities do not believe there is a threat to the general public. The woman and child both lived in the home.

More details were not immediately released. More information is expected after the autopsies are completed.

