Pembroke Water Ban Means Fire Hydrants Can't Be Used as Drought Worsens

A mandatory water ban is in effect in Pembroke, Massachusetts, with with the main wells seriously low amid a drought.

Police in Pembroke announced that residents could face a fine for not abiding by the ban, which prohibits watering of grass, washing vehicles and filling swimming pools.

"I noticed, yesterday, our water pressure really, really low," resident Emily Allen said. "It was, like, trickling."

The U.S. Drought Monitor shows most of Massachusetts in moderate or severe drought.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

U.S. Drought Monitor

The wells affected by the drought in the Town of Pembroke could mean discolored water or low water pressure, according to town officials.

As of Monday evening, Pembroke firefighters weren't even allowed to use fire hydrants, and are forced to call in backup from surrounding areas whenever they run out of water from their own trucks.

"It's a severe situation we have going on," Pembroke Fire Capt. Bob Killinger said. "It's easier to put it out with a supply line from a hydrant than it is waiting for other trucks to come, depending on what town they're coming from and how long they get here."

Killinger told NBC10 Boston he's been with the department for more than two decades, and only saw water restrictions twice: once less than a year ago, and then the latest ban.

NBC10 Boston reached out to the Pembroke Police Department to find out the amount for the fine relating to the ban, and to see if any citations were handed out since the ban went into effect, but didn't hear back as of Monday evening.