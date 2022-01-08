Local

People Line Up for COVID Testing, Even in Icy Cold

COVID testing sites are back open again today after being closed for snowstorms yesterday.

By Kirsten Glavin

With rising COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, the weather isn't playing much of a factor to stop people from getting tested.

It’s icy and in the teens today morning, but there’s already a line of cars waiting to get in near a testing site at Revere High school. The testing site does not open till 7 a.m., but there's already a waiting line since this site is accepting walk-ups and drive throughs

Yesterday's snowstorm left about half of Boston area clinics like these closed because of the heavy snow. The department of public health, recommended at home rapid tests. Still the critical and urgent need for testing, continues… as we remain in this post holiday surge. 

People have been waiting for hours at sites like this, and even at home kits are hard to find on store shelves.

