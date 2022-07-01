Local

Mendon

People Stuck on Sky Ride at Southwick's Zoo in Mendon

The incident was taking place on a hot summer day, with temperatures above 90 across much of the region

By Asher Klein

A file image of the sign outside Southwick's Zoo in Mendon, Massachusetts.
NBC10 Boston, File

The sky ride at Southwick's Zoo in Mendon, Massachusetts, was stuck Friday afternoon, the zoo said.

The zoo didn't have any more immediate comment.

A regional fire network said that the town had requested help getting people off of the ride.

The sky ride is one of several attractions at the zoo. It offers "a bird’s eye view of the African Plains, Deer Forest, chimpanzees, alligator, and more," according to the zoo's website.

This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.

