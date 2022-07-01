People Stuck on Sky Ride at Southwick's Zoo in Mendon

The sky ride at Southwick's Zoo in Mendon, Massachusetts, was stuck Friday afternoon, the zoo said.
The zoo didn't have any more immediate comment.
A regional fire network said that the town had requested help getting people off of the ride.
The incident was taking place on a hot summer day, with temperatures above 90 across much of the region.
The sky ride is one of several attractions at the zoo. It offers "a bird’s eye view of the African Plains, Deer Forest, chimpanzees, alligator, and more," according to the zoo's website.
This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.