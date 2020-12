A car rolled over and crashed into a pole in Littleton, Massachusetts Thursday morning, snapping the wires.

The wires came crashing down on the car, trapping people inside. Littleton firefighters have since freed the occupants.

The crash occurred on Great Road at the Groton- Littleton town line on Route 119. The area was shutdown as the car was loaded onto a tow truck.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.