Persistent Inequity in Mass. Schools Must Be Addressed, Advocates Say

The excellence of Massachusetts' schools belies that students of color and ones from low-income families continue to fall behind white students in the Bay State, something that's only been accelerated by the pandemic.

That's according to a report released Wednesday by a swath of advocacy groups who are calling on Massachusetts leaders to address the state's educational inequalities.

"We must recognize both the urgency and the opportunities before us to improve our education system. The next phase of educational improvement for our state must focus on confronting and addressing the profound inequities present long before the pandemic," said Edith Bazile, founder and executive director of Black Advocates for Educational Excellence, in a statement.

The report, "There is No Excellence Without Equity: A Path Forward for Education in Massachusetts," notes that while Massachusetts students as a whole ranked No. 1 in the nation in eighth grade math scores in 2019, breaking out results by race paints a much different story: White students from Massachusetts have an even higher score, while local Black students rank behind every other state and Washington, D.C., while Latino students rank behind all but New Mexico and Alabama.

The 33 groups behind the report, including the YMCA, La Colaborativa and Massachusetts Advocates for Children, argue that bridging the gap will require ensuring high-quality and culturally affirming early education and child care is available to all families, not just those who can afford it.