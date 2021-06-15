Person Airlifted After Serious Crash in West Newbury

A person was airlifted from the scene of a crash Tuesday afternoon in West Newbury, Massachusetts.

The crash happened on Ferry Lane. Fire crews from West Newbury, Groveland and Merrimac responded, according to John Guilfoil, who handles public relations for multiple police and fire departments.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Authorities did not say how many people were hurt or the nature of anyone's injuries.

SkyRanger observed as a medical helicopter flew to a field near the scene of the crash and took off after a person was loaded into it.

No further information was immediately available.