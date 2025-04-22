Person arrested after deadly incident in Allston

Update: Boston police initially described the incident as a case of domestic violence, but later said the nature of the incident remains under investigation.

Boston police are investigating the death of one person Monday night in Allston and arrested another after a chase.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Police said they responded to a disturbance on Glenville Avenue. A victim was found dead, and officers chased and arrested a person described as a suspect.

Authorities did not give any details about what happened or identify anyone involved.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Boston police noted that the scene remained active around 8:45 p.m.

No further information was immediately available.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.