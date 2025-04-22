Allston

Person arrested after deadly incident in Allston

Boston police say an incident on Glenville Avenue left one person dead; officers arrested a suspect after a chase

NBC10 Boston

Update: Boston police initially described the incident as a case of domestic violence, but later said the nature of the incident remains under investigation.

Boston police are investigating the death of one person Monday night in Allston and arrested another after a chase.

Police said they responded to a disturbance on Glenville Avenue. A victim was found dead, and officers chased and arrested a person described as a suspect.

Authorities did not give any details about what happened or identify anyone involved.

Boston police noted that the scene remained active around 8:45 p.m.

No further information was immediately available.

